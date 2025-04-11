Man arrested on suspicion of possessing Taser weapon in public following 'altercation' in Hartlepool's Rugby Street
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police say he was also allegedly in possession of a knife and a haul of suspected class A, B and C drugs.
Cleveland Police arrested him after they were alerted to the incident in Rugby Street, off Oxford Road, Hartlepool, earlier this week.
The force said in a statement: “A man was arrested by Hartlepool response officers after he was located reportedly in possession of a knife, suspected drugs and a Taser.
“The man was arrested after officers responded to a report of an altercation on Rugby Street around 5.15pm on Wednesday, 9th April.
“Both men were searched, however, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A, class B and class C drugs, possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of a firearm (a taser).
“The man was bailed pending further inquiries.”