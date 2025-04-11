Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a Taser weapon in public following an “altercation” in a street.

Police say he was also allegedly in possession of a knife and a haul of suspected class A, B and C drugs.

Cleveland Police arrested him after they were alerted to the incident in Rugby Street, off Oxford Road, Hartlepool, earlier this week.

The force said in a statement: “A man was arrested by Hartlepool response officers after he was located reportedly in possession of a knife, suspected drugs and a Taser.

A man has been arrested following an "altercation" in Hartlepool's Rugby Street.

“The man was arrested after officers responded to a report of an altercation on Rugby Street around 5.15pm on Wednesday, 9th April.

“Both men were searched, however, a 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A, class B and class C drugs, possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of a firearm (a taser).

“The man was bailed pending further inquiries.”

