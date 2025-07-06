Man arrested on suspicion of scooter theft in Hartlepool

By Madeleine Raine
Published 6th Jul 2025, 09:43 BST
A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft after police found him pushing a scooter along the road.

Officers on patrol came across the man in the Sheriff Street area of Hartlepool in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, July 5.

He was seen pushing a black Lambretta scooter along the road with the registration plate removed at 1.45am.

Police believe the scooter to be stolen and the 28-year-old was arrested on suspicion of theft.

Detectives would urge anyone who owns a black Lambretta to check their garages.

If you think that your scooter may have been stolen, please contact police on 101 quoting reference SE25123929.

