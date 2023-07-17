Man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in police operation to make Hartlepool's nightlife safer

Cleveland Police say a 29-year-old man is also facing court action after he was allegedly found in possession of class A drugs.

The cases follow the start of the force’s Operation Night Owl.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “Operation Night Owl has been running for the past three weekends, with extra patrols across the town’s pubs, clubs and venues and also at recent busy events including the Tall Ships Races event and pre-season football matches.

A man been arrested as part of a weekend crackdown in Hartlepool on misbehaviour in the town centre.

“Cleveland Police continues to work with partner agencies including Hartlepool Borough Council, licensees, venue managers and door staff to make Hartlepool’s nightlife safe and enjoyable for all.

“Keeping women safe on nights out is one of the operation’s core aims: unfortunately complaints have increased from women who feel unsafe or who have been subject of unwanted attention, harassment, and predatory behaviour.

“With high visibility patrols providing reassurance to people out on the town, plain clothed officers are also working work across the town, proactively targeting this and other issues such as drug use and dealing in pubs, clubs and venues.

The 55-year-old man arrested for sexual assault by touching has been bailed while inquiries continue.

The 29-year-old man subject to a stop search was reported for summons after he was allegedly in possession of class A drugs.