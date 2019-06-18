Man arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after police raid house in campaign to drive down antisocial behaviour
Police mounted a drug raid after calls to tackle dealing and bad behaviour on a Hartlepool estate.
Earlier today, Tuesday, June 18, officers from the Hartlepool Community Safety Team carried out a search warrant at an address on Kendal Road in Hartlepool. The team said the action was is in response to further concerns from residents living in the Foggy Furze ward of drug dealing and antisocial behaviour, which has been having a negative impact on their quality of life.Officers recovered a quantity of controlled drugs from within the address and a 49-year-old male was arrested for possession with intent to supply class B drugs and possession of class C drugs.
He is helping police with their investigations.Acting Inspector Adrian Dack, of the Hartlepool Community Safety Team, said: "We have gained a lot of support in the area from local residents expressing their concerns of drug related activity at the address which is contributing towards the antisocial behaviour on the estate.“This action shows we are still listening and we are out there trying to make a difference, we need your continued help to maintain this." If you are experiencing problems in your area please contact Cleveland Police on 101, or 999 in an emergency or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.