Man arrested on suspicion of murder after man's body found in Hartlepool's Charterhouse Street
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a property in Charterhouse Street in Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police officers were called at 11.57am on Sunday, September 15 after a report of a man’s body being found inside a property in Charterhouse Street, located off Oxford Road.
A cordon was put in place as police begun their investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death which was described as “unexplained” at the time.
Police inquiries into the discovery of the man’s body are continuing but it has been confirmed on Monday, September 16 that one man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
“He remains in police custody awaiting questioning. The victim is still to be formally identified.”
At this stage of the investigation police do not believe that there is any risk to the wider public.
Police officers are remaining in the area of the town in order to provide reassurance to the local community.
Police are now appealing for anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number quoting the event number 159141.
If you do not want to speak to police or wish for your identity to remain anonymous you can pass on any information to Crimestoppers online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning them on 0800 555 111.