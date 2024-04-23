Man assaulted and robbed in Hartlepool's York Road
Police are appealing for information following reports that a man had been assaulted and robbed on a busy Hartlepool street.
Emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident on York Road, in Hartlepool, near Santander, on Saturday, April 20, at around 7pm following reports that a 53-year-old man had been assaulted and robbed.
The North East Ambulance Service sent an ambulance that was then not needed.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Officers are asking for anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference number 72129.”