Man assaulted and robbed in Hartlepool's York Road

Police are appealing for information following reports that a man had been assaulted and robbed on a busy Hartlepool street.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 16:25 BST
Emergency services arrived at the scene of the incident on York Road, in Hartlepool, near Santander, on Saturday, April 20, at around 7pm following reports that a 53-year-old man had been assaulted and robbed.

The North East Ambulance Service sent an ambulance that was then not needed.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Officers are asking for anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference number 72129.”