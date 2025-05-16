Man assaulted as raiders steal motorbike in aggravated Billingham burglary
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “At 3.30am this morning (Friday, 16 May) police were called to a property on Cotswold Crescent, in Billingham, following reports of an aggravated burglary.
“Officers attended to find a man, aged 24, had been assaulted suffering an injury to his eye.
“The offenders had fled the property prior to police arrival and stolen a motorbike.
“A scene is currently in place while inquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 087542.
“Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”