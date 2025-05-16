Raiders assaulted a man before stealing a motorbike in the early hours of the morning.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “At 3.30am this morning (Friday, 16 May) police were called to a property on Cotswold Crescent, in Billingham, following reports of an aggravated burglary.

“Officers attended to find a man, aged 24, had been assaulted suffering an injury to his eye.

“The offenders had fled the property prior to police arrival and stolen a motorbike.

Police are investigating an aggravated burglary in Cotswold Crescent, Billingham. Picture courtesy of Google Street View.

“A scene is currently in place while inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who has information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 087542.

“Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

