Man assaulted in Hartlepool after two cars drive 'dangerously' at third vehicle on A689

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 9th Dec 2024, 08:07 BST
Police have appealed for information about an assault which took place after two cars drove “dangerously” at a third vehicle.

Cleveland Police said a man in his 30s was attacked after the occupants got out of the vehicles.

The force said in a statement: “The incident happened at around 11.30am on Friday, 6 December, 2024, between the Travellers Rest and Owton Lodge, in Stockton Road, Hartlepool, when a grey Nissan Qashqai and a grey Ford Puma have driven dangerously towards a white Fiat 500.

“The occupants then got out of the vehicles and an altercation occurred, resulting in a man in his 30s being assaulted.

The incident is said to have taken place on the A689 in Hartlepool.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any dashcam of the incident, or anyone with any information which could help the investigation, is asked to contact Cleveland Police via 101, quoting reference number SE24231812.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

