Man attacked brother with carpet gripper and left him needing surgery
A family argument led a man to beat his brother with a metal carpet fixing strip.
Michael Jobes caused injuries to Darren Jobes which required surgery and lengthy rehabilitation.
Michael Jobes wept in the dock of Durham Crown Court as a judge sentenced him to 22 months in prison.
“The incident began when Darren Jobes received a phone call from his mother,” said Louise Harrison, prosecuting.
“She said Michael was at her house, behaving poorly, and she wanted him to leave.
“Darren went to his mother’s house where he met his brother.
“He describes him as being ‘off his head’, his eyes were wide, and his jaw was all over the place.
“Darren asked Michael to leave, he refused, and a fight started in the lounge of the property.”
The court heard the fight was interrupted by the arrival in the room of Michael Jobes’ son.
“Michael went into the kitchen, then returned with a metal bar normally used to fit carpets,” added Ms Harrison.
“He swung the bar at his brother, landing multiple blows.
“Darren Jobes says he somehow managed to escape, he doesn’t know how, and went to a neighbour.”
The court heard Darren Jobes suffered cuts to his forearm and ankle, and three severed tendons which needed surgery to repair.
“In a victim personal statement he says he thought he was going to lose his life,” said Ms Harrison.
“He says he has spent time in a wheelchair, needs help with everyday things, and being off work has meant loss of wages.”
Michael Jobes, 31, of Windsor Place, Shotton Colliery, admitted unlawful wounding on April 22, 2018.
Scott Smith, defending, said in mitigation: “His most serious previous offences were some time ago.
“This happened at a time of significant upheaval in his life.”
Judge Christopher Prince jailed Jobes for 22 months.
The judge told him: “You have a bad record for violence, just three months before this offence you had been given a community order for a case of domestic violence.
“You had been drinking, and you used a carpet gripper to inflict serious injury on your brother.”