Man attempted to steal TV while woman was at home with young children
Police are hunting a man who attempted to steal a television from a house while a woman was inside with her young children.
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 08:31
A Durham Police spokesman said: "The suspect attempted to remove a television from the wall while the victim was inside with her two young children. He made off from the scene when disturbed."
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
The burglary occurred on Sunday, August 20, at around 7pm in Chillerton Way, Wingate, and anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 361 of August 20.