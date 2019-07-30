Man charged after alleged robbery at Hartlepool Lifestyle Express Store
A man was due in court after being charged with an alleged robbery at a Hartlepool shop.
A 29-year-old man has been charged after Cleveland Police received a report of a robbery at the Lifestyle Express store, in Rossmere Way, at around 9.30am on Monday, July 29. The man was said to have fled the scene in a vehicle which was reported stolen.
Just before 12.40pm a detective spotted someone who matched the alleged suspect’s description. He was arrested, detained overnight and was charged on the morning of Tuesday, July 30 with robbery, possession of a bladed article, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent and other driving related offences.
The man was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Tuesday, July 30.
Any witnesses to the alleged incident are asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting event 128854.