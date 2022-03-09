Man charged after Durham police officers discover weapons and balaclavas in car
A man has appeared in court after after police recovered weapons and balaclavas following the search of car.
Officers stopped the “suspicious vehicle” in the Murton area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “As officers approached the car the driver fled the scene, but a search of the vehicle found it to contain weapons and balaclavas.
“A short time later, officers arrested a man in connection with the discovery.
“Christopher Maurice Barnett has since been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, going equipped to steal, criminal damage, failure to provide a specimen of breath and having no insurance.”
The 31-year-old, of Cravens Cottages, Station Town, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on Monday, March 7.
No pleas were entered and he was bailed with the condition that he wear an electronic tag and adhere to a curfew between 8pm and 8am.
He is expected to appear at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 16.