Man charged after two pensioners need hospital treatment following alleged shop theft at Peterlee Iceland store
The 23-year-old suspect is accused of five offences and has been remanded into custody after his first appearance before magistrates.
Peterlee Police said in a statement: “The incident is said to have taken place at Iceland in Peterlee town centre on Thursday, April 4, at around 3pm.
“A man is believed to have entered the store and grabbed a leg of lamb before running outside.
“During the incident, two women in their 70s were pushed over and fell to the floor.
"Both were required to attend hospital for their injuries.”
The suspect, who is from Peterlee, was later arrested and charged with theft, two counts of assault, and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
He was remanded in custody after appearing at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court.