Police seized an axe after stopping and searching a moped rider in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police said the 40-year-old man was stopped by officers who were on patrol in the Belle Vue area of town on Monday, November 11.

The force added in a statement: “He was stopped while riding a moped and subsequently searched, leading to officers seizing an axe.

“After being taken to police custody for questioning, he was charged with being in possession of a bladed article.”

The police said he was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, in connection with the case.