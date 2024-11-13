Man charged as Hartlepool Police seize axe after stopping moped rider
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police seized an axe after stopping and searching a moped rider in Hartlepool.
Cleveland Police said the 40-year-old man was stopped by officers who were on patrol in the Belle Vue area of town on Monday, November 11.
The force added in a statement: “He was stopped while riding a moped and subsequently searched, leading to officers seizing an axe.
“After being taken to police custody for questioning, he was charged with being in possession of a bladed article.”
The police said he was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, in connection with the case.