Durham Constabulary said police officers were called to Southside Service Station, in Yoden Way, Peterlee, at around 6.30am on Sunday after reports that a man was demanding cash from the night hatch.

The force said the man allegedly threatened to set the building on fire if the assistant did not hand the money over.

A spokesperson for the police force said it is believed there was also a burglary attempt in the area after the petrol station incident.

The spokesperson said: “Officers attended and arrested Jacob Grant Chambers in connection with the two incidents.

“He was interviewed by officers and charged with attempted robbery and burglary.

“The 22-year-old, of Moutter Close, Horden, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning (February 21).

“He did not enter any pleas and was remanded into custody until his next hearing at Durham Crown Court on March 21.”

