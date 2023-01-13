The front of the store has been boarded up./Photo: Frank Reid

The incident happened at around 9.10pm on Monday, January 9, when a black Land Rover was captured on CCTV reversing into the Greggs premises on Cook Way.

A significant amount of damage was caused to the property and a charity tin was taken from inside, with pictures taken from the scene on Wednesday, January 11, showing the front of the store boarded up.

Durham Constabulary has said that a man was arrested on suspicion of burglary following a police pursuit on Wednesday.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Durham Crown Court next month.

The force said in a statement: “Liam Facey, of Easington Lane, was yesterday (Thursday, January 12) charged with two counts of commercial burglary, two counts of residential burglary, and robbery.

“The 22-year-old appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday, January 13) and was remanded into custody to appear at Durham Crown Court next month.”

Detective Sergeant David Airey, of Peterlee CID, said: “This was a brazen offence in which a lot of damage was caused.

