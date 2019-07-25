Man charged with bursting into woman's home and leaving her with slash on her wrist that needed 15 to 20 stitches

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Kai Brooksbank is alleged to have donned a balaclava before bursting into the woman’s house in the early hours to attack her.

Brrooksbank admits he was in the property at around the time the 31-year-old woman was injured, but denies causing any injury to anyone.

Prosecutor Shaun Dodds told Teesside Crown Court the alleged victim had been on a Friday night out with friends.

“A decision was taken to go back to her house in Tenth Street in Blackhall for a party,” added Mr Dodds.

“She was sitting on the lounge floor when a man burst in wearing a balaclava.

“He was carrying what looked to the witnesses to be a police-style cosh.

“He said: ‘You were the last person to contact Keegan, now I’ve had my windows put out,’ or words to that effect.”

The court heard others in the house ushered the attacker out of the back of the property.

“During this process his balaclava came off,” said Mr Dodds.

“The victim got a good look at him, but she did not recognise him.

“There was a scuffle outside, and the attacker appeared to be trying to get back onto the house, probably to retrieve his balaclava.

“The victim tried to stop him, and there was another confrontation between the two.

“She describes seeing a short metal object in his hand, and she describes hearing a click.

“The prosecution say the item was a knife with a retractable blade, and the click was the blade being extended.

“The attacker slashed at the victim, causing a wound to the left wrist.

“It was a nasty injury about 8cm long, and it required between 15 and 20 stitches.

“The scar it left looks like it will be permanent.

“The attacker ran off.”

The jury heard others in the house named Brooksbank as the attacker.

“Police arrested Brooksbank eight days later, finding him hiding in someone’s loft,” said Mr Dodds.

“The victim picked Brooksbank out of an identity parade two days later.

“He was interviewed by the police.

“He admitted being at the house on the day of the attack, but said it was not him that had done it.”

Mr Dodds said the issue for the jury to determine is a narrow one.

He added: “There is no dispute the woman was attacked, or that her injury amounted to grievous bodily harm.

“The question is whether Brooksbank was the attacker, or as he says, it must have been someone else.”

Brooksbank, 20, of Fifth Street, Blackhall Colliery, denies wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm on December 15 last year.