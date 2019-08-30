Man charged with causing death of pensioner William Lewis in alleged Billingham hit and run
A man is due in court charged with causing the death of a pensioner in an alleged Billingham hit and run.
Thirty-seven-year-old Richard Huitson of Limetrees Close, Port Clarence, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following an alleged fatal fail to stop collision in the town last Friday, August 23, in which 72-year-old William Lewis sadly died.
He is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Saturday, August 31.
Cleveland Police officers also arrested a 22-year-old man this morning on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in police custody at this time. Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward who have not already spoken with them. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information to offer is urged to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.