Man charged with dangerous driving after woman left in critical condition following A1(M) collision

A man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene after a woman was left in a “critical condition” following a collision on the A1(M).

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 8:55 am

The two-vehicle collision happened shortly after 1.15am on Sunday morning (May 22) on the northbound carriageway of the A1(M), close to the J62 junction for Durham city.

A statement from Durham Constabulary said: “A woman sustained serious injuries as a result of the collision and was taken to hospital, where she remains.

“A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

A man is to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court charged with "dangerous driving and failing to stop" following a collision which left a woman with serious injuries.

"He has since been charged with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.”

The man has been remanded in police custody to appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court this morning (May 24).