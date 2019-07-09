Man charged with possession of a knife - this is when he's due in court
A man will appear in court next month after being charged with possession of a knife in a public place.
By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 13:15
Officers at Cleveland Police received a report of a man on a motorbike believed to be in the possession of a knife on Kingsway, Billingham, on Monday July 8.
Police attended the scene, recovered a knife and arrested and charged a 27-year-old man in connection with an incident.
He will appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, August 6.