Man charged with stealing cash and jewellery in alleged burglary at elderly woman's Hartlepool home
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thomas Doherty, who is 30 and from Whitby Street, in Hartlepool, made his first appearance before magistrates earlier this month in connection with the case.
Doherty is accused of stealing £450 in cash and jewellery from a property in the town centre area on October 25.
The case was adjourned at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, and transferred to nearby Teesside Crown Court.
Doherty will make his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday, November 29, to answer the charge.
In the meantime, he was granted bail by magistrates on condition that he does not contact the alleged victim either directly or indirectly, does not enter the street where the alleged offence is said to have taken place and reports to Hartlepool Police Station between certain hours on a given day every week.