Man charged with stealing cash and jewellery in alleged burglary at elderly woman's Hartlepool home

Thomas Doherty, who is 30 and from Whitby Street, in Hartlepool, made his first appearance before magistrates earlier this month in connection with the case.

Doherty is accused of stealing £450 in cash and jewellery from a property in the town centre area on October 25.

The case was adjourned at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, and transferred to nearby Teesside Crown Court.

The Hartlepool case was heard by justices at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Doherty will make his first appearance before a judge on Wednesday, November 29, to answer the charge.