Man charged with supplying drugs after 'incident' in Hartlepool
A man is due in court today, charged with supplying drugs, after an ‘incident’ in Hartlepool.
By Kevin Clark
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 9:55 am
- 1 min read
Updated
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 9:56 am
A 31-year-old man is due before Teesside Magistrates Court today, Saturday October 8, charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs and traffic offences.
Cleveland Police have said the appearance follows an alleged incident in Church Row, Hartlepool, on Thursday, October 6, but no further details have been released.