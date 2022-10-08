News you can trust since 1877
Man charged with supplying drugs after 'incident' in Hartlepool

A man is due in court today, charged with supplying drugs, after an ‘incident’ in Hartlepool.

By Kevin Clark
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 9:55 am - 1 min read
Updated Saturday, 8th October 2022, 9:56 am

A 31-year-old man is due before Teesside Magistrates Court today, Saturday October 8, charged with possession with intent to supply class B drugs and traffic offences.

Cleveland Police have said the appearance follows an alleged incident in Church Row, Hartlepool, on Thursday, October 6, but no further details have been released.

