Man confronts Hartlepool police with weapon
Police were confronted by a man brandishing a weapon.
By faye.dixon
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 20:04
Cleveland Police say the incident took place in Tempest Road, Hartlepool, at around 11.40pm on Wednesday, June 26.
At the scene, it is believed that a man confronted and threatened them with a weapon.
A 51-year-old man was later arrested by the officers and he will remain in custody while the police inquiries are ongoing.
Further details about the incident are expected to be released on Friday, June 28.