Man demanded cash from Hartlepool newsagent's staff in attempted armed robbery

The incident happened between 7.40pm and 7.45pm on Saturday, February 4, when the man went into J & D News, in Brenda Road, in the Foggy Furze area of the town.

He demanded cash from the female member of staff who was the only person in the store at the time.

He fled empty handed after an alarm was raised.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Cleveland Police have said the suspect was dressed entirely in black, with his face almost covered by a cap and ran off in the direction of Windermere Road.

Inquiries are ongoing and Hartlepool CID is appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting ref 022093.