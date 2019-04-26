Man denies funding drug-dealing operation after cash found in Hartlepool flat

A man who left £4,610 in a friend’s flat told police the cash came from redundancy and his mother.

Daniel Sanderson is alleged to have provided the money for a drug-dealing operation run by Nathan Hall and Ryan Maddren.

Cocaine and drug-dealing paraphernalia were found by police in a flat in Mariners Point, Hartlepool, occupied by Hall and Maddren.

The cash was in a jacket in the flat left there by Sanderson, a jury at Teesside Crown Court heard.

Nick Cartmel, defending Sanderson, said: “He was made redundant from his job as a pipe fitter. There is evidence from his former employer of a redundancy payment of £1,265.

“He has an account with the Yorkshire Bank which in the months preceding the raid on the flat shows deposits from his mother of £3,860.”

Sanderson told police he did not trust banks, so had drawn out the money and left it with Maddren, a man he trusted.

The police asked Sanderson if his money was being used to fund drug dealing by the other two men.

Sanderson said he knew nothing about drug dealing, although he didn’t live at the flat so didn’t know what went on there when he was not present.

He said he was saving the money for a holiday, and to pay for a course which would enable him to work offshore.

The jury was told Hall made ‘largely no comment’ when he was interviewed by police.

Giving evidence, Hall said: “It was my solicitor who told me to go no comment, he said I should do that if I wanted to get out of the police station that day.

“I have used cannabis and cocaine occasionally, but I told police I hadn’t because my mother was there and I didn’t want her to know I’d been doing drugs.

“I’ve sold some cannabis to support my own use, but not cocaine.

“I had money, I got an inheritance a few years back.”

The court heard Hall had special educational needs, and is unable to read or write.

Mr Cartmel put it to Hall that he was exaggerating his difficulties as part of a plan to shift responsibility to the other defendants.

Hall insisted his problems were genuine.

Maddren, 24, now of George Street, Darlington, and Hall, 25, now of New Queen Street, Scarborough, deny possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply it.

Sanderson, 23, of Keswick Grove, Newcastle, denies being in possession of criminal property.

All of the offences are alleged to have taken place in February 2016.

