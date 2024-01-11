A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a grandad after an alleged road-rage incident.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, January 11, Mark Beaumont, 48, denied the charge relating to the death of 59-year-old Mark Davison, from Easington.

Mr Davison died following an alleged incident in Gainford Street, off York Road, in Hartlepool town centre in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trial is set to take place on March 11 this year and is expected to last five days.

Mark Davison, (inset) died following an alleged altercation in Gainford Street, Hartlepool, in May 2022.

The Recorder of Durham gave directions for when expert evidence should be ready.

Beaumont, of Fordyce Road, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody and told to make sure that he attends the trial in person.

Police previously said that Mr Davison died after an alleged altercation at around 2.10pm on Friday, May 27.