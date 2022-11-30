Man dies and seven arrested following aggravated burglary incident as police appeal for witnesses

Cleveland Police officers were called to a report of an aggravated burglary at a property on Hatfield Road, in Billingham, at 8.35pm on Monday, November 28.

Shortly after at 9.15pm, officers were called to a report of windows being smashed at a property in Samphire Street, in Port Clarence, and that a 61-year-old man had collapsed outside of the property, with police believing both incidents to be connected.

The man sadly passed away in hospital on Wednesday November 30.

Police are appealing for witnesses and CCTV

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Six males and one female have been arrested in connection with the incident.

One male remains in custody and the remaining six people have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage regarding the incidents is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 215203.

