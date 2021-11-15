Man due at crown court charged with murder of Hartlepool dad

Eugert Merizaj, aged 30, whose address is listed on court documents as Montague Street, Leicester, is accused of murdering Hemawand Ali Hussein in Hartlepool in September 2019.

He was remanded in custody by Teesside magistrates last week to appear at Teesside Crown Court on November 15.

Father-of-two Mr Hussein, 30, was found dead with a gunshot wound in a property in Hartlepool’s Charterhouse Street in September 2019.

Three men stood trial at Teesside Crown Court earlier this year after they charged with murdering him

Noza Saffari, 39, of Park Lane, Middlesbrough, was jailed for 15 years after he was convicted of manslaughter and cleared of murder.

Qazim Marku, 25, of Maxwell Road, West Drayton, in London, Dorian Pirija, 33, of Trillo Avenue, Bolton, each got 19 years after they too were found guilty of manslaughter and cleared of murder.

Mr Hussein’s partner, Jennifer Buller, said after the conclusion of the original case that his death had left his family “crushed and devastated beyond measure”.

