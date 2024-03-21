Man due before Teesside Magistrates Court charged over stand off in Hartlepool
Mohammed Hussain, 34, is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday (March 21), following the incident on Elwick Road, on Tuesday, March 19.
He has been charged with five counts of assault on an emergency worker and arson with intent to endanger life.
In a statement, Cleveland Police said: “The man remains on police bail on suspicion of other offences including threats to kill, stalking, criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.”
Emergency services arrived at the scene at the junction of Elwick Road and York Road, in Hartlepool, on Tuesday, at around 10.30am, after reports that a man had barricaded himself inside a property.
It ended in the early hours of Wednesday.
The section of the road and surrounding area, including Caroline Street, was closed in both directions during the incident.