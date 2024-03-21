Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mohammed Hussain, 34, is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday (March 21), following the incident on Elwick Road, on Tuesday, March 19.

He has been charged with five counts of assault on an emergency worker and arson with intent to endanger life.

In a statement, Cleveland Police said: “The man remains on police bail on suspicion of other offences including threats to kill, stalking, criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.”

Emergency services arrived at the scene of an incident on Elwick Road on Tuesday, March 19, following reports a man had barricaded himself inside a property.

It ended in the early hours of Wednesday.