Man due in court charged with murder of Billingham granddad Ashley Crooks
The body of 54-year-old Ashley Crooks was found in a flat at Kennedy Gardens, Billingham, in the early hours of Thursday, May 25.
Two men, 44 and 56, were initially arrested on suspicion of his murder and released on bail as inquiries continued.
Cleveland Police have now confirmed that a 44-year-old man was re-arrested and is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court after being charged with Mr Crooks’s murder on Wednesday.
The force said in a statement: “A man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court after being charged with murder.
"The 44-year-old man was re-arrested on suspicion of murder and was charged yesterday after the death of 54-year-old Ashley Crooks in an address in Kennedy Gardens in Billingham on Thursday, 25th May.”
Mr Crooks has been described as a proud dad who had recently become granddad to two girls.
In a statement issued via police back in May, his family said they were “devastated” by his loss.
The statement said: “We are devastated that Ashley has been taken from us so suddenly and cruelly. He is a much-loved member of our family and a very proud dad and – recently – granddad to two gorgeous baby girls.
“We are struggling to come to terms with the shocking circumstances of his death and please ask for privacy at this time.”
