News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Man due in court charged with murder of Billingham granddad Ashley Crooks

A man is set to appear in court charged with the murder of Billingham granddad Ashley Crooks.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:39 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The body of 54-year-old Ashley Crooks was found in a flat at Kennedy Gardens, Billingham, in the early hours of Thursday, May 25.

Two men, 44 and 56, were initially arrested on suspicion of his murder and released on bail as inquiries continued.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cleveland Police have now confirmed that a 44-year-old man was re-arrested and is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates' Court after being charged with Mr Crooks’s murder on Wednesday.

Fifty-four-year-old Ashley Crooks was found deceased in Billingham on May 25.Fifty-four-year-old Ashley Crooks was found deceased in Billingham on May 25.
Fifty-four-year-old Ashley Crooks was found deceased in Billingham on May 25.
Most Popular

The force said in a statement: “A man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court after being charged with murder.

"The 44-year-old man was re-arrested on suspicion of murder and was charged yesterday after the death of 54-year-old Ashley Crooks in an address in Kennedy Gardens in Billingham on Thursday, 25th May.”

Mr Crooks has been described as a proud dad who had recently become granddad to two girls.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a statement issued via police back in May, his family said they were “devastated” by his loss.

A man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court charged with the murder of Billingham granddad Ashley Crooks./Photo: Frank ReidA man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court charged with the murder of Billingham granddad Ashley Crooks./Photo: Frank Reid
A man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court charged with the murder of Billingham granddad Ashley Crooks./Photo: Frank Reid

The statement said: “We are devastated that Ashley has been taken from us so suddenly and cruelly. He is a much-loved member of our family and a very proud dad and – recently – granddad to two gorgeous baby girls.

“We are struggling to come to terms with the shocking circumstances of his death and please ask for privacy at this time.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you have information about criminal activity in your area.