Man due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court after Hartlepool Police discover cannabis farm worth up to £100,000
A man is due in court following the discovery of a cannabis farm believed to be worth up to £100,000.
By Gavin Ledwith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A 23-year-old man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, 14th October, after being charged with production of class B drugs.
“The man was stopped in a vehicle on Brenda Road, in Hartlepool, around 10am on Thursday, 13th October, and a subsequent address search led officers to a cannabis farm believed to be worth up to £100,000.”
