Man due to appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court after Hartlepool Police discover cannabis farm worth up to £100,000

A man is due in court following the discovery of a cannabis farm believed to be worth up to £100,000.

By Gavin Ledwith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A 23-year-old man is due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, 14th October, after being charged with production of class B drugs.

“The man was stopped in a vehicle on Brenda Road, in Hartlepool, around 10am on Thursday, 13th October, and a subsequent address search led officers to a cannabis farm believed to be worth up to £100,000.”

