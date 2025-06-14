Man fined after exposing his private parts in public near Hartlepool car park

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Jun 2025, 04:45 BST

A man has appeared in court after he exposed his private parts in public.

Hartlepool Police were called to an area near the town’s Newburn Bridge car park on September 19, 2024, following complaints about Ben Wheelan acting in an “erratic manner”.

He was detained after a brief pursuit and a search revealed he was carrying cannabis.

Wheelan, 34, of no fixed address but from Felling, admitted outraging public decency and possessing class B drugs at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Police were called out after reports of a man exposing himself near Newburn Bridge.

He must pay a £40 fine and £85 prosecution costs.

