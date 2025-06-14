Man fined after exposing his private parts in public near Hartlepool car park

A man has appeared in court after he exposed his private parts in public.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Police were called to an area near the town’s Newburn Bridge car park on September 19, 2024, following complaints about Ben Wheelan acting in an “erratic manner”.

He was detained after a brief pursuit and a search revealed he was carrying cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheelan, 34, of no fixed address but from Felling, admitted outraging public decency and possessing class B drugs at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Police were called out after reports of a man exposing himself near Newburn Bridge.

He must pay a £40 fine and £85 prosecution costs.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.