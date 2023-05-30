Officers turned up at a house in Stotfold Street before 9am on April 29 to arrest a man on an unrelated matter.

But Rifat Byberi aroused suspicion when he ran out of the back door as police entered the front, Teesside Crown Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old was arrested and the house searched.

Stotfold Street, Hartlepool.

A total of 212 cannabis plants were found including 93 in a “nursery” at the top of the property, said prosecutor Shaun Dryden.

He said: “The property had been converted into a sophisticated cannabis grow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rooms had been converted with lighting, ventialation and plastic sheets.

“The prosecution expert estimates the street value at between £59,360 and £178,000.”

Byberi, who came to the UK from Albania 18 months ago, pleaded guilty to production of a class B drug, on a basis he only watered the plants.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said Byberi had worked in construction in Birmingham and London before being offered a job decorating a house in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He had no idea what was in the house, and when he found out was threatened, said Mr Constantine.

He said: "He came to this country to earn an honest living.

"He’s thoroughly disappointed that he finds himself in this position.”

Judge Tim Stead said it was a sophisticated set up with a significant quantity of plants for commercial use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he accepted Byberi, of no fixed address, acted as a “gardener” which put him in a lower category of responsibility.