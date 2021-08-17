Man given jail term after attacking woman and police officer
A man convicted of attacking a woman and a police officer has received a jail sentence.
Darren Jeffrey Appleby denied committing five offences in Horden and returned to court to learn his fate after the cases against him were proven following a trial.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court has now jailed him for a total of 46 weeks after deciding that he had failed to show any remorse.
The court convicted Appleby for three counts of attacking the same woman and a fourth of assaulting a policewoman.
He was also found guilty of one count of sexual touching and admitted a sixth charge of possessing cocaine.
Appleby, 31, of Glebe View, Murton, was jailed for 26 weeks for the police officer attack, 16 weeks for the sexual touching offence and four weeks for one of the assaults.
Four-week jail terms for the each of the remaining assaults will be served concurrently as part of the overall 46-week sentence.
He was also given a week to pay a victim surcharge of £128.