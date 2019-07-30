Man grabbed by throat and threatened with 'sharp object' over £20 - by robber who apologised before making off
A man was grabbed by the throat and threatened with a sharp object by a man who demanded £20 from him – then apoligised before fleeing the scene.
Cleveland Police say an investigation is under way after the robbery in the early hours of July 28 in Billingham.
Officers said the male victim was grabbed by the throat and forced to hand over £20.
Cleveland Police officers investigating the robbery are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
The incident occurred on Wolviston Road when two men and a woman were walking in front of the male victim, near the town’s Jet Garage.
One of the men turned around and asked the victim for a cigarette and then grabbed him by the throat, held a sharp object against his back and demanded he hand over his money.
The man handed over £20 to the suspect, who apologised to the victim and then made off from the scene.
A spokesman for Cleveland Police said: “The man is described as being a white male, aged mid-20s, around 6 ft 3” tall and was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a black beanie hat.
“Anyone with any information regarding the incident or of those responsible is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 128863.”
Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via its website at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.