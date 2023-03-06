The incident happened at around 1.20am on Monday, March 6, when a male was parked up in his red Ford Fiesta at the car park near to Newburn Bridge in the town.

The window of the vehicle was open and a man, believed to be in his late 30s, grabbed the victim’s neck, demanding his phone and car, police said.

Officers are now asking for witnesses and people who have dash cam footage to come forward.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday (March 6).

Cleveland Police said: “A man approached the vehicle and grabbed the victim’s neck through the window, held a sharp object against his neck and demanded for him to hand over his phone and car.

“The victim managed to reverse away, and the male then made off towards Mainsforth Terrace.

"He is described as being a white male, 5ft 8in tall, in his late 30s and of average build and he was wearing a beanie hat (grey or black in colour), a grey over sized hoodie with a zip and a face covering which was pulled up towards his nose.

“Nothing was stolen as a result of the incident and the victim was not injured.