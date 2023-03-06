Man grabbed driver through car window and pointed ‘sharp object’ in attempted robbery in Hartlepool
A man grabbed a driver and pointed a “sharp object” against his neck in attempted robbery at a car park in Hartlepool.
The incident happened at around 1.20am on Monday, March 6, when a male was parked up in his red Ford Fiesta at the car park near to Newburn Bridge in the town.
The window of the vehicle was open and a man, believed to be in his late 30s, grabbed the victim’s neck, demanding his phone and car, police said.
Officers are now asking for witnesses and people who have dash cam footage to come forward.
Cleveland Police said: “A man approached the vehicle and grabbed the victim’s neck through the window, held a sharp object against his neck and demanded for him to hand over his phone and car.
“The victim managed to reverse away, and the male then made off towards Mainsforth Terrace.
"He is described as being a white male, 5ft 8in tall, in his late 30s and of average build and he was wearing a beanie hat (grey or black in colour), a grey over sized hoodie with a zip and a face covering which was pulled up towards his nose.
“Nothing was stolen as a result of the incident and the victim was not injured.
“Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or anyone who has dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 042619. Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”