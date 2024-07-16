Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man caught on camera in a Hartlepool convenience shop armed with a “lethal weapon” has been remanded in custody.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iraqi national Mohammad Mohammad, 22, had a machete in a mini market on York Road, Hartlepool on April 22, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He was due to be sentenced on Tuesday, July 16, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the prosecution asked for more time to establish the background to the offence, including any action against another man who had an axe in the same incident.

York Road, Hartlepool.

Mohammad, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, has also admitted causing criminal damage to a man’s shed in Sandringham Road on June 14.

Judge Chris Smith told him: “The court needs some more information before it can decide the right sentence in this case.”

Sentencing was adjourned for two weeks and Mohammad was remanded in custody.