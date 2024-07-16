Man had 'lethal' machete in Hartepool town centre convenience store
Iraqi national Mohammad Mohammad, 22, had a machete in a mini market on York Road, Hartlepool on April 22, Teesside Crown Court heard.
He was due to be sentenced on Tuesday, July 16, having pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possessing a bladed article in a public place.
But the prosecution asked for more time to establish the background to the offence, including any action against another man who had an axe in the same incident.
Mohammad, of Helmsley Street, Hartlepool, has also admitted causing criminal damage to a man’s shed in Sandringham Road on June 14.
Judge Chris Smith told him: “The court needs some more information before it can decide the right sentence in this case.”
Sentencing was adjourned for two weeks and Mohammad was remanded in custody.