Cleveland Police say the incident took place in Rossmere Park on Tuesday morning (May 16).

The force stated: “At 11:50am, a man was seen on a park bench with his grey shorts around his ankles, exposing himself, whilst he drank a bottle of cider.

“The witness shouted at him and he got up and ran away.”

Rossmere Park, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The man was wearing a red t-shirt, a grey hoodie and grey jogging bottom style shorts and is and is described as scruffy in appearance.

Police added: “Anyone who may have noticed this man in the park yesterday morning should contact police on 101.”

