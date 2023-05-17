News you can trust since 1877
Man in jogging gear exposed himself on Hartlepool park bench as Cleveland Police issue witnesses appeal

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man exposed himself in a Hartlepool park.

By Mark Payne
Published 17th May 2023, 15:12 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Police say the incident took place in Rossmere Park on Tuesday morning (May 16).

The force stated: “At 11:50am, a man was seen on a park bench with his grey shorts around his ankles, exposing himself, whilst he drank a bottle of cider.

“The witness shouted at him and he got up and ran away.”

Rossmere Park, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REIDRossmere Park, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
Rossmere Park, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID
The man was wearing a red t-shirt, a grey hoodie and grey jogging bottom style shorts and is and is described as scruffy in appearance.

Police added: “Anyone who may have noticed this man in the park yesterday morning should contact police on 101.”

