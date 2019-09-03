Man in police custody after vehicle crashed into wall in Hartlepool
A man has been arrested after a vehicle failed to stop in Hartlepool.
By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 11:03
Cleveland Police confirmed that a man, 29, remains in custody following the incident, which took place on Monday, September 2.
Police pursued a vehicle after it failed to stop for officers. A short time later it collided with the garden wall of a property in Kingsley Avenue.
A man was arrested on suspicion of driving without a license, possessing a weapon in a public place, driving without insurance and driving dangerously.