Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is in a “serious” condition after he was hit by a vehicle and then attacked with a weapon.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police said he was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, following the incident on Friday afternoon in Billingham.

The force said in a statement: “At 4.45pm on Friday, 11 April, police were called to Station Road, in Billingham, following reports of a disturbance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man, aged 43, is believed to have been hit by a black vehicle and then sustained a number of slash wounds to his head from a weapon.

Cleveland Police have appealed for witnesses after a man suffered "serious" injuries following an attack in Billingham.

“He was taken to James Cook University Hospital by ambulance. He is currently in a serious but not life threatening condition.

“Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or via the website quoting reference number 5064029.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.