Man in 'serious' condition after he is hit by vehicle and attacked with weapon in Billingham's Station Road
Cleveland Police said he was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, following the incident on Friday afternoon in Billingham.
The force said in a statement: “At 4.45pm on Friday, 11 April, police were called to Station Road, in Billingham, following reports of a disturbance.
“A man, aged 43, is believed to have been hit by a black vehicle and then sustained a number of slash wounds to his head from a weapon.
“He was taken to James Cook University Hospital by ambulance. He is currently in a serious but not life threatening condition.
“Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
“Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or via the website quoting reference number 5064029.