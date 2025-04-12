Man in 'serious' condition after he is hit by vehicle and attacked with weapon in Billingham's Station Road

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 12th Apr 2025, 11:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man is in a “serious” condition after he was hit by a vehicle and then attacked with a weapon.

Cleveland Police said he was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, following the incident on Friday afternoon in Billingham.

The force said in a statement: “At 4.45pm on Friday, 11 April, police were called to Station Road, in Billingham, following reports of a disturbance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A man, aged 43, is believed to have been hit by a black vehicle and then sustained a number of slash wounds to his head from a weapon.

Cleveland Police have appealed for witnesses after a man suffered "serious" injuries following an attack in Billingham.Cleveland Police have appealed for witnesses after a man suffered "serious" injuries following an attack in Billingham.
Cleveland Police have appealed for witnesses after a man suffered "serious" injuries following an attack in Billingham.

“He was taken to James Cook University Hospital by ambulance. He is currently in a serious but not life threatening condition.

“Inquiries are still ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or via the website quoting reference number 5064029.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice