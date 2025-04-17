Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed after he was found hiding in a cannabis farm in a disused shop.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers raided an address in Blackhills Road, Horden, in November last year and found 171 cannabis plants spread across the three floors.

Twenty-nine-year-old Klodean Selimaj was found inside the premises hiding beside a bed and later charged with the cultivation of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Selimaj, formerly of Mayville Road, Waltham Forest, London, is now behind bars for three years and four months after admitting the offence at Teesside Crown Court.

Klodean Selimaj has been jailed after he admitted cultivating a cannabis farm at a disused Horden shop.

PC Hannah Dring, of Peterlee CID, said afterwards: “Drugs bring misery to our communities and we will not tolerate this kind of criminal activity.

“I would like to thank the public for all their continued support and help.”

Anyone wishing to pass on any information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101 or via the force's Live Chat online at https://www.durham.police.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Klodean Selimaj has been jailed at Teesside Crown Court after he admitted growing a cannabis farm at a disused Horden shop.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.