Man jailed after Durham Constabulary raid uncovers cannabis farm across three floors of disused Horden shop
Officers raided an address in Blackhills Road, Horden, in November last year and found 171 cannabis plants spread across the three floors.
Twenty-nine-year-old Klodean Selimaj was found inside the premises hiding beside a bed and later charged with the cultivation of cannabis.
Selimaj, formerly of Mayville Road, Waltham Forest, London, is now behind bars for three years and four months after admitting the offence at Teesside Crown Court.
PC Hannah Dring, of Peterlee CID, said afterwards: “Drugs bring misery to our communities and we will not tolerate this kind of criminal activity.
“I would like to thank the public for all their continued support and help.”
Anyone wishing to pass on any information should contact Durham Constabulary on 101 or via the force's Live Chat online at https://www.durham.police.uk/
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.