Man jailed for attack on partner which was caught on shopping centre CCTV
A man who beat his partner and left her needing surgery has been jailed for 16 months.
The partner of Connor Briggs did not want to make a complaint, but the assault on her was captured on CCTV.
His victim needed surgery and a metal plate in her face after a single blow by Briggs knocked her to the ground, Durham Crown Court heard.
“The incident happened in the street in Peterlee,” said Jenny Haigh, prosecuting.
“It was captured on shopping centre CCTV.
“Footage shows Briggs kicking her from behind, which causes her to fall.
“She walks away, Briggs follows, and strikes her a single blow to the face causing her to fall to the ground again.
“The CCTV operator called the police.”
Briggs, 24, of Millbank Terrace, Shotton Colliery, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm on June 22.
He has previous convictions for domestic violence, the court heard.
Neil Bennett, defending, said: “Mr Briggs lost his temper and struck out.
“He knows he has done wrong, and he knows he must learn to control his anger.
“The remorse he has expressed to me strikes me as genuine.
“Mr Briggs is one of eight siblings, he is the only one to have got into any trouble.”
Judge Jonathon Carroll jailed Briggs for 16 months.The judge told him: “You have relevant previous convictions for this type of offending, you have been down this road before.
“The way you attacked your partner at the time was particularly unpleasant.”