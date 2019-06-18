Man ordered to pay £350 compensation after throwing milkshake over Nigel Farage

Paul Crowther, (left) who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage, leaves North Tyneside Magistrates' Court in North Shields where he has been ordered to pay the Brexit Party leader compensation following the "politically motivated" attack. Photo credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Paul Crowther, whose "politically motivated" act cost him his job and led to threats being made to his family, was told by the district judge that "actions have consequences".

He said he now regretted throwing a £5.25 Five Guys banana and salted caramel milkshake over the ex-Ukip leader in Newcastle city centre, telling police it was a moment of madness.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage had a milkshake thrown over him as he visited Northumberland Street in Newcastle Upon Tyne (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

The married former Sky employee has been dismissed following the incident, North Tyneside Magistrates' Court was told.

He admitted assault and criminal damage to a £239 lapel microphone on Mr Farage's suit.

District Judge Bernard Begley ordered him to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work.

He added: "I am told you have lost your job as a result and threats of one form or another have been directed to your family.

"Perhaps you should have thought about that possibility before you acted as you did, if not for yourself then for your family.

"Actions have consequences."

After the prosecution suggested Crowther should pay compensation to have the suit cleaned, the judge ordered him to pay Mr Farage £350 compensation. He must carry out 150 hours unpaid work and pay a further £170 costs.

James Long, prosecuting, said: "I suppose for the split second the attack took place, Mr Farage would not know whether it was a harmless liquid or something, in this day and age, far more sinister."

He said it was clear from a Facebook posting before the incident that Crowther intended to throw milkshake on the politician.

Brian Hegarty, defending, said there was a long history of protesters throwing food at politicians going back hundreds if not thousands of years, although the items may have changed from fish, to fruit, to eggs and on to milkshakes.

"The defendant has had cause to reflect and, having done so, he would say he wished he would not have acted as he did."

Mr Hegarty said Mr Farage had identified his client as a "radical Remainer" but he would dispute that claim and he believes the 2016 referendum result should be respected, although Crowther thought we should leave under different terms from those suggested by the Brexit Party leader.

Since the incident he has suffered from repeated threats of violence and has had regular police checks to his address in Throckley, Newcastle, the judge was told.

A GoFundMe page entitled Get Paul Crowther his Milkshake Money Back was closed after it reached £1,705. He did not speak to reporters as he left court.