Billingham man photoshopped famous woman's face onto indecent pictures of children

Police discovered more than 500 indecent pictures of children on four devices belonging to Kyle Tumeo.

Teesside Crown Court heard most were “pseudo” photos where the 34-year-old had used a computer to superimpose the woman’s head onto pictures of children and adults.

Jenny Haigh, prosecuting, said: “The majority were pseudo images where the defendant had photoshopped the face of the woman onto images of children and adults.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Climate activist Greta Thunberg. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

"The defendant had also photoshopped his own image on various pornographic images.”

A total of 519 were found on a laptop computer, two phones and a tablet device which a judge ordered to be forfeited.

Tumeo made no comment when he was twice interviewed by police.

But he later pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent/pseudo indecent images of children and one of possessing 110 prohibited images of children.

Chris Baker, mitigating, said Tumeo had no relevant previous convictions.

Judge Timothy Stead said: “You’ve been doing something in private.

"I’m sure when you did it you thought ‘there’s no harm in this, it’s just down to me and nobody will ever find out about it’.

"Well, your’e wrong about all of those things.”

But he added he was confident that Tumeo, of New Road, Billingham, could move on with help.

He was given a two-year community order including a sex offending treatment programme and 55 probation days.

He was also given a five-year sexual harm prevention order and put on the sex offenders register.

The Mail has decided against naming the woman whose face was superimposed.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.