Man pleads guilty to series of 'two in one' burglaries in Hartlepool and Ingleby Barwick
A young man who carried out a series of house burglaries and vehicle thefts is facing jail.
Brandon Alderson, aged 20, pleaded guilty to three “two in one” burglaries where together with others he broke into homes and stole the occupants’ cars.
One was in Seaton Carew on March 19 when a TV, two sets of house keys and two car keys were stolen.
He also admitted stealing a Clio motor vehicle on the same day and to assaulting a police officer.
Alderson, of no fixed address, additionally pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, April 17, to two further house burglaries in Ingleby Barwick and the theft of a Vauxhall, Ford Fiesta and Hyundai, all between December 13 and 15, in 2020.
He has also admitted handling stolen goods in a separate case.
Alderson was remanded in custody and will be sentenced for all matters on Monday, August 24.
Recorder Aisha Wadoodi told him prison was likely.