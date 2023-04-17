Brandon Alderson, aged 20, pleaded guilty to three “two in one” burglaries where together with others he broke into homes and stole the occupants’ cars.

One was in Seaton Carew on March 19 when a TV, two sets of house keys and two car keys were stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also admitted stealing a Clio motor vehicle on the same day and to assaulting a police officer.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

Alderson, of no fixed address, additionally pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, April 17, to two further house burglaries in Ingleby Barwick and the theft of a Vauxhall, Ford Fiesta and Hyundai, all between December 13 and 15, in 2020.

He has also admitted handling stolen goods in a separate case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alderson was remanded in custody and will be sentenced for all matters on Monday, August 24.