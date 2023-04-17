News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
1 hour ago Reddit is down as hundreds report site outage
5 hours ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
5 hours ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
6 hours ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction

Man pleads guilty to series of 'two in one' burglaries in Hartlepool and Ingleby Barwick

A young man who carried out a series of house burglaries and vehicle thefts is facing jail.

By Mark Payne
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 16:57 BST

Brandon Alderson, aged 20, pleaded guilty to three “two in one” burglaries where together with others he broke into homes and stole the occupants’ cars.

One was in Seaton Carew on March 19 when a TV, two sets of house keys and two car keys were stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also admitted stealing a Clio motor vehicle on the same day and to assaulting a police officer.

The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.
The Hartlepool case was dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.
Most Popular

Alderson, of no fixed address, additionally pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, April 17, to two further house burglaries in Ingleby Barwick and the theft of a Vauxhall, Ford Fiesta and Hyundai, all between December 13 and 15, in 2020.

He has also admitted handling stolen goods in a separate case.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alderson was remanded in custody and will be sentenced for all matters on Monday, August 24.

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi told him prison was likely.

Read More
Man charged in connection with burglary at LilyAnne’s Coffee Bar in Hartlepool