Man remanded by court over Hartlepool house arson charge
A man will go before a crown court after he was charged with arson.
Paul Caldwell went before Teesside Magistrates' Court as he faced an allegation of arson with intent/reckless as to whether life was endangered following a blaze at a house in Stephen Street in Hartlepool on Sunday, August 4, at 9.10pm.
The 36-year-old, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with possession of a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place.
The case was sent to Teesside Crown Court, where he is due to appear on Tuesday, September 3.
He was remanded in custody until that time.
Cleveland Police cordoned off the house following the fire, which left the front of the front of the property damaged.
They later confirmed the fire, which happened on the street which runs from Wellbeck Road and Duke Street, was being investigated as a suspected arson.
Cleveland Fire Brigade sent two crews to the scene, one from Stranton Fire Station and the other from its station on the Headland.
After the blaze was put out, the officers established a room had been partly damage by fire, with the entire property affected by heavy smoke.
The ground floor and loft area were also damaged by the fumes.
Neighbours described how they fought their way into the flat after spotting the fire.
Anyone with information which could help the investigation can contact Cleveland Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.