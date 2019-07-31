Man remanded to appear before crown court charged with Hartlepool shop robbery
A man has faced a court for the first time to answer a charge of robbery following a raid on a Hartlepool shop.
By Fiona Thompson
Wednesday, 31 July, 2019, 14:33
Aaron James Currell, of Eddleston Walk, Hartlepool, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court charged with robbery of the Lifestyle Express store in Rossmere Way, Hartlepool.
Currell, 29, also faced charges of possession of a bladed article in a public place, possession of a weapon in a public place, taking a vehicle without consent, driving a vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence, driving without third party insurance.
The case was adjourned until Tuesday, August 27, when Currell will next appear before Teesside Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody.