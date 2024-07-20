Man sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for smashing up neighbour's flat on Hartlepool Marina
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Teesside Crown Court heard how Mason Caddick, 23, was found standing in the victim’s hallway heavily intoxicated when the occupant returned to his flat on Hartlepool Marina.
Jonathan Walker, prosecuting, said Caddick asked for medication but was refused.
He at first claimed his flat had also been broken into.
Mr Walker said: “When the victim went into his flat he discovered the door and a considerable amount of property had been damaged – ‘smashed up’ is the phrase he used.”
It included a fridge freezer being thrown down, damage to the boiler, chair legs bent, an Alexa device placed in a sink, and an aerosol can inside the microwave.
Caddick was arrested by police and when interviewed initially denied being responsible for the burglary in March.
He later pleaded guilty to burglary and criminal damage.
No motive for the crime was given with the judge referring to the “unusual nature of the attack”.
The victim said the incident has left him feeling scared and not wanting to stay in his flat.
He added: "I don’t know how I’m going to be able to afford what’s been broken.”
Martin Scarborough, defending, said in mitigation that it was “uncharacteristic” of Caddick, who lost his tenancy, and he had shown “genuine remorse.”
Judge Tim Stead sentenced him to 13 months’ prison, which was suspended for two years, together with a 12-month alcohol order and 100 hours of unpaid work.
Judge Stead told Caddick, of Eleventh Street, Blackhall: "I’m going to give you a chance to prove yourself.”