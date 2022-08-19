Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recorder Simon Jackson refused to pass sentences without reports on two men from Hartlepool and one from Seaham over the incident.

A hammer and a golf club were used in the affray in Burke Place, Hartlepool, on March 21.

Sean Carroll, 33, of Thurby Close, Hartlepool, and Jamie Hunt, 30, whose address was listed as Millpool, Hartlepool, appeared at Teesside Crown Court over a videolink from Durham Jail.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Richardson, 38, of Frederick Street, Seaham, was told by administration staff not to attend after he tested positive for Covid.

Carroll and Hunt have pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm on the man on March 21.

Hunt also pleaded guilty to affray in Burke Place on the same date by wielding a hammer and Carroll admitted using threatening behaviour, insulting words with intent to cause fear and provoking violence.

Richardson pleaded guilty to affray and possessing an offensive weapon, a golf club, in Burke Place.

Counsel for the prosecution and defence said that they had no objection to Carroll and Hunt being sentenced with Richardson being sentenced at a later date.

But Recorder Jackson said that he was concerned about the issue of dangerousness.

He said: ”I take the view that the sentencing judge, and it won’t be me, should have all information to address this issue.”

The date for the next hearing will be October 28.