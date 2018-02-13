Man seriously injured in 'knife attack' in Hartlepool

A man has been left needing surgery for serious injuries to his hands, believed to have been inflicted with a knife.

The man, who is 56, was assaulted in the early hours of Sunday following a night out in Hartlepool.

The incident happened at the back of an address on Durham Street, on The Headland.

Police believe a knife was used during the attack. The suspect is described as a man of around 6’2” in height, of slim build and wearing a hat.

The victim received treatment to his hands and also for facial injuries at the University Hospital of North Tees.

Cleveland Police have issued an appeal for anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the Durham Street area in the early hours of Sunday to contact PC Jonathan Sharp via the 101 number, quoting Event 25126.